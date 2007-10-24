Avangate Opens Sales Offices in Silicon Valley

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- Avangate BV, full service e-commerce provider for online software sales reinforces its commitment to the US market and announces the opening of its US representative offices in Mountain View, California.



Avangate is now strategically present with three key locations in Europe and the Americas, providing its clients with integrated eCommerce services worldwide and enabling software vendors to expand their business globally.



"Avangate comes with a strong background on what it takes to sell software in the EMEA and APAC regions, which is highly appreciated by software companies willing to extend their distribution channels. We also already have good insight into the US market and can support our clients to sell more here," explains Carmen Sebe, CEO Avangate. "In brief, Avangate brings cross-markets know-how and support for software vendors," ads Carmen Sebe.



"The US market has great potential both as an end-customer base for software vendors and as an opportunity to grow the client portfolio for Avangate. It is a strategic position and we have all the tools to reach our objectives: increase market share in the US market and, most importantly, to grow our clients’ revenues" says Gus Lignos, Vice President of US Sales, Avangate.



Avangate is a complete e-commerce provider offering all services software vendors need to grow successful businesses. Online order processing accepting the widest range of payment methods, results proven web marketing services, affiliates network system to maximize the online distribution channel and a powerful reseller management system exclusively created for software vendors to control their money and distribution.



The Avangate US sales office is operational as of the 1st of October. Please check corporate web page www.avangate.com for full contact details and information on Avangate services.



About Avangate B.V.

Avangate B.V. provides solutions for electronic software distribution and reseller management, assisting software companies worldwide in successfully selling their products online and at the same time efficiently managing a distribution network. The company's offer includes an eCommerce platform incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus software marketing services and additional marketing and sales tools such as an affiliate network, automated cross selling options, software promotion management, real time reporting, 24/7 shopper support, and the myAvangate reseller management program specifically designed for software sales.



More information can be found on the corporate website, at http://www.avangate.com

