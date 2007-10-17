Regional Biotech Council Annual Conference

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2007 -- What: The 7th Annual Regional Biotech Conference – “Biotech Success Stories: What Big And Small Companies Are Looking For”



When: Friday, November 9, 2007 8:30 am – 1:00 pm



Where: Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center 3805 Old Easton Road Doylestown, PA 18902



Who:

The Regional Biotechnology Council (RBC), which was established in 2000, is sponsored by the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research and the Hepatitis B Foundation. The mission of the Council is to provide a networking environment for biotech entrepreneurs as well as small and emerging biotech companies. The Council provides timely seminars on topics important to start-up biotech companies and valuable networking opportunities through regular meetings. Funded in part by a grant from the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania the Council serves the Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia and Bucks Counties.



Cost to register is $100 which includes breakfast and lunch for the day. Register online at www.ihvr.org/rbc.



More



Details:

Speakers and topics featured at the conference include:

· Keynote: Honorable Chuck McIlhinney, Pennsylvania State Senator, 10th Senatorial District

· Mr. James Self, Executive Director, Business Development, Merck Vaccine Division, Merck & Co. – “Importance of Partnering for Big Pharma”

· Dr. Eli Mordechai, President and CEO, Medical Diagnostic Laboratories – “Taking an Idea to a Successful Diagnostic Company in 5 years”

· Dr. Vail P. Garvin, Executive Director, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce

· Mr. Edward L. Erickson, Former Chairman and CEO, Immunicon – "Why Diagnostics is Hot – Opportunities for the Entrepreneur!"

· Dr. Rifat Pamukcu, Founder, Cell Pathways – “Case Study of a Successful Biotech Company”

· Ms. RoseAnn Rosenthal, President, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania



To wrap up the conference, the Regional Biotech Council’s award for “Outstanding Achievement in Biotechnology 2007” will be presented to Mr. Paul Raetsch by Dr. Timothy Block, President of the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center and the Hepatitis B Foundation, and Professor and Director of the Drexel Institute of Biotechnology and Virology Research of Drexel University College of Medicine. Dr. Mohan Philip, Director of the Regional Biotech Council and Ms. RoseAnn Rosenthal, President and CEO of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Informal tours of the PA Biotech Center will also be provided upon the conclusion of the conference.



For more information on the conference or to register online, visit http://www.ihvr.org/rbc or email info@ihvr.org.

