From its settlement in 1607, to its status as one of the "world's greatest harbors," Hampton Roads has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The stories of the Seven Cities of Hampton Roads reflect both a diverse and progressive spirit, and unique cultures that are the foundation of the region's present-day prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Emily J. and John S. Salmon, Historic Photos of Greater Hampton Roads rediscovers the fascinating past of Hampton Roads through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Library of Congress and the Library of Virginia-Virginian Collection, and showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



In scenes of events from parades to politics, celebrations to sporting events, pier-fishing to railroad companies, Newport News to Suffolk, and much more, Hampton Roads shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of Greater Hampton Roads is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Greater Hampton Roads

By Emily J. and John S. Salmon

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-397-5

