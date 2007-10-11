SPAMfighter Celebrates Highest Growth Award from Computerworld Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark and Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- SPAMfighter was rewarded as the fastest growing IT Company in Denmark by Computerworld at an award show in Copenhagen, Denmark September 26, 2007.



“We are honored to have received this award and are looking forward to continuing growth as we become even stronger in the war against spam,” said Henrik Sørensen, co-founder of SPAMfighter.



SPAMfighter started in 2003 and the company has quickly grown into one of the top, most respected companies in Denmark’s IT Industry. In 2005, SPAMfighter had a turnover of 5.6 million DKK and grew tremendously with a turnover of 21 million DKK in 2006. SPAMfighter is expecting to have a turnover of about 60 million DKK in 2007.



SPAMfighter was nominated alongside BullGuard and Traen, but also won in a category that has included IT firms in Denmark such as Motorola, Intel, and Microsoft.



The success of SPAMfighter is attributed to spam being a problem faced by every e-mail user worldwide. SPAMfighter uses a unique approach to fighting against spam by giving e-mail users the power to fight back against the spammers. If a user receives a spam mail, they can report it with the click of a button. With a community of 3.8 million users worldwide, more and more spam mails are being identified immediately and blocked for all other users.



“It’s about having a product that users can relate to and fighting against spam in the most effective way,” comments Henrik Sørensen.



About SPAMfighter

SPAMfighter is Europe's leading spam filter developer. The Danish company is owned by the founders of Jubii.dk, Henrik Sørensen and Martin Thorborg, together with two programmers, Daniel Hjortholt and Martin Dyring. SPAMfighter employs 35 people and is based in Copenhagen.



SPAMfighter North America is based in Boca Raton, Florida and is headed by Alix Aranza.



SPAMfighter is debt-free and is 100 per cent financed by income from the sale of the SPAMfighter client. Each day, SPAMfighter removes around 16 million spam messages from 19 million tested emails received by over 3.8 million users in 216 countries/regions.



For more information, contact Martin Thorborg, info@spamfighter.com SPAMfighter ApS, Nattergalevej 6, DK-2400 Copenhagen NV, Denmark. Phone: +45 7022 1551 Fax (Europe): +45 3323 0376 or Alix Aranza Phone (USA) +1 (561) 962-4166 Fax (USA) +1 (561) 962-4266 uspartners@spamfighter.com

