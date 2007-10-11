GemsTV Acquire MIG’s Intelligent Marketing Solutions

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- GemsTV, the United Kingdom's leading dedicated television home shopping retailer of coloured gemstone jewellery, have signed a long-term contract to use the unique ‘Intelligent Marketing Solutions’ provided by The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG).



These web-based data and communication tools are designed to help multi-channel businesses improve their marketing performance. GemsTV have signed up to use a range of solutions specifically to maximise both customer retention and new revenue. MIG have also undertaken a consultancy project looking at potential opportunities for GemsTV.



Tony Hillyer, MD of GemsTV (UK) said “We are delighted to be working with MIG in the use of these Intelligent Marketing solutions which I am convinced will help us to both increase the value of our existing customer base, re-activate lapsed and recruit new customers.”



Rob Bielby, CEO of MIG commented “This is a real opportunity for us to truly demonstrate the power of a fully integrated digital approach, using our Intelligent Marketing solutions. Many businesses have experienced the effectiveness of elements of the digital marketing mix but very few have seen how these integrate to maximum effect. Email for example, is not about a more cost effective means of communication (spray and pray), it is about capturing pre-sales data that can be viewed in conjunction with data from iBrochures or iNews, empowering the new generation of marketing people to easily interact with customers, past, present and future. Shopping TV is an ideal medium to invigorate that interaction and things like SMS, both as a data capture and communication tool, just make it simple and immediate.”



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering unique 'Intelligent Marketing' solutions, including 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, and intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software.,. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Avon, Comet, Debenhams, M and M Direct, Nectar, Rileys, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Woolworths, Viking Direct and Xerox. For more information and additional images on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000, Rob Bielby on 07940 566 260 or email conrad.morris@m-i-g.com



GemsTV is an integrated manufacturer and television home shopping retailer of coloured gemstone jewellery. They sell their own handcrafted gemstone jewellery directly to customers via television through a "reverse auction" system and through the Internet. In the UK it owns and operates two dedicated jewellery home shopping TV channels which broadcast live to 11 million subscribers 18 hours per day. GemsTV is currently on SKY TV channels 646 and 660 and Virgin Media channels 755 and 756. For more information see www.gemstv.co.uk.

