Yash Announces SyncEx PortletsToGo(TM): Out of Box Web 2.0 Portlets for Empowering Your Portal

Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- Yash Technologies Inc, a leader in providing world-class enterprise portal solutions and portal products announces release of JSR-168 compliant plug-n-play catalog of portlets "SyncEx(TM) PortletsToGo(TM)."



Today, while there are several different Portal Servers available from both large technology and Open Source vendors, there are very few applications, that are available in the market to work on them. As a result, the enterprises are facing a challenge to find appropriate applications which will jump-start their portal implementations.



PortletsToGo provide much needed functionality and make it simple for portal administrators and users to enjoy the wide variety of features. Included Web 2.0 portlets like forums, Blogs and team calendars will bring social networking to the enterprise portals and help building online communities.



PortletsToGo comes with a rich set of components, which offer the functionality to manage Emails, Personal/Team/Corporate Calendars and Events, Create and Manage Forums, Blogs, FAQs, Minutes of the Meetings, Poll/Surveys, RSS Feeds, Tasks, Contacts, Employee Directories, and Issue/ Bug Tracking etc. Yash has a strong roadmap to release over 50 portlets during the course of next year as part of PortletsToGo catalogue.



Talking about the business value, Mr. Hari P Vyakarnam (Vice President, Yash Technologies Inc) mentioned, "SyncEx brand was created to simplify portal adoption in the enterprises. Besides offering the collaboration features, we have enhanced the functionality to encompass several key employee enablement areas. PortletsToGo is priced to encourage enterprises to start with minimal cost and time barriers, besides by subscribing the customers can enjoy ever-growing library of portlets from one single source."



The PortletsToGo portlets are tested on popular commercial and open source portal servers such as IBM WebSphere, BEA WebLogic, Oracle iAS, Liferay, JBoss, Sun Java etc. The users can easily port them across the spectrum of JSR-168 portal servers that are available in the market.



Using the plug-n-play features of SyncEx PortletsToGo, the IS department can create a rapid POC by quickly deploying these portlets in the employee portals and intranets and win the confidence of the upper management.



"User-configurable components from PortletsToGo can be easily integrated with existing modules as they are pre-tested and validated on all leading portal servers. Sheer simplicity of the system makes them deployable with minimum resources, hence reduces your TCO and guarantees lower administration costs of your portals," says Punit Pandey, Chief of product engineering at YASH.



To know more visit: http://www.syncex.com/portlets



To get subscription and licensing details, dial: 877.257.1343 Toll

Free or info@syncex.com



