Deacom Brings Business Software Expertise to Western Coatings Symposium

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- Deacom President Jay Deakins, founder of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Software System, will help coatings manufacturers learn how to streamline their complex business processes for maximum efficiency at the 28th Biennial Western Coatings Societies Symposium and Show at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Deakins' session will be held on Monday, October 22, 2007 from 3:00-3:30 p.m.



His presentation, "Complexity Made Simple: Using a Single Software Solution for Your Coatings Business," will demonstrate how manufacturers can handle formula and lab management, Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) documents, detailed lot tracking, quality control, inventory control, sales order entry, purchasing, accounting and financials, retail point-of-sale (POS), and job costing in one, integrated software system.



This year's Western Coatings Symposium will bring together professionals representing all areas of the coatings industry with "Knowledge to Reshape Your Future." Through informative, educational presentations and a comprehensive trade show, this event will provide a wide spectrum of ideas and solutions to help coatings manufacturers succeed in today's competitive marketplace.



To attend Deakins' session at the Western Coatings Symposium, register online at http://www.westerncoatingssymposium-show.com.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

