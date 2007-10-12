Additional Agent Associates Continue Productivity Boost

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- With the addition of Matt Sykes to the HometownQuotes agent services team, HometownQuotes agents can expect another friendly voice on the other end of the line. With prior insurance agency experience, Sykes has keen insight to this industry and looks forward to assisting agents grow their businesses.



"It's a privilege to be here and I look forward to growing with HometownQuotes to make it a bigger and better place for agents to acquire leads and build their agencies," said Sykes.



Prior to coming on board with HometownQuotes, Sykes worked for an insurance agency in Brentwood, Tenn., calling leads and writing policies, gaining experience on the agent side of the insurance lead generation spectrum.



"As HometownQuotes continues to grow, our requirements for potential agent associates become more stringent. Bringing Matt on board will improve our productivity and help us give the agents that work with us more time and attention they deserve. Plus, his insight and ability to build a rapport with someone over the phone is invaluable to this business," said HometownQuotes Chief Executive Officer Hunter Ingram.



In addition to insurance, Sykes has prior experience in sales and music. His previous business relationships include Georgia-Pacific, Pepsi and a 13-year span with Frito-Lay. Originally from Myrtle Point, Oregon, music has been a part of Sykes' life since he and his twin brother began singing in seventh grade. He plans to perform new material at the world-renowned Bluebird Cafe next month.



Outside of HometownQuotes, Sykes also coach baseball in the Heritage County Recreation Association and referees college and high school basketball and golf.



"HometownQuotes is an extremely unique work environment. The executives are class-act gentlemen who really understand this business and know how to take care of their employees. They understand that a diverse, happy office place encourages a positive business atmosphere," said Sykes.



For more information, contact Krista Farmer at 615.550.5333 or visit the HometownQuotes Newsroom.