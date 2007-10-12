New Poster Forge Makes Winning Posters in Clicks and For Free!

Lutsk, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- RonyaSoft today announces Poster Forge 1.01, a new design tool for rapid creation of posters. It provides you with a number of templates that let you create posters in several styles: Motivational, Movie and Wanted. Unlike online poster generators, Poster Forge doesn’t require an Internet connection and can be used at any time, any place and totally for free!



The program offers different templates for creation of professional posters on any home PC - now it is possible to create an inspirational poster, film poster, or “Old West” Wanted poster and print it out in its real size with the help of a special built-in utility. If you have new brilliant ideas, want to share your fresh views with the friends or just impress your boss, Poster Forge 1.01 will be an ideal tool for you as a creative person. It doesn’t matter whether you are keen on movies, corporate propaganda or westerns: this program offers everything that is needed to make an original, catchy poster for your friends or office.



The program is easy to set up and doesn’t require any knowledge of graphics or design. Using Poster Forge, anyone can easily create his own poster without many efforts: the program has step-by-step wizards that help users to make a customized poster of any type very quickly. For example, to create a motivational poster, first you choose landscape or portrait orientation, then upload the image for your poster and stretch or position it if needed, after that set the title, text, border and background and the brand new poster is ready. What is important is that it’s possible to preview the results while you are setting the poster data - in the preview mode the image of the poster that is being designed looks like a real one!



The last step is saving or printing of the created poster. If you want to share the beauty of your poster and your fresh ideas with other people, publish the newly-created poster on Web pages or print it out, frame it and hang it on the wall.



Poster Forge Pricing and Availability

Poster Forge 1.01 runs under Windows 2000/XP/Vista and is a freeware. Additional information on the product is available from http://www.ronyasoft.com.



About RonyaSoft

Founded in 2003, RonyaSoft is a privately-held technology company that specializes in graphic and multimedia software. Among its products, there is ProPoster - a tool for printing big-sized posters using a standard printer, and VirtGuard - a video surveilance system. Please, visit www.ronyasoft.com for more informayion.



