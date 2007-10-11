OpSource On-Demand Wins 2007 Software Industry Awards Best Market Changing Product

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2007 -- OpSource, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that in the 2007 Software Industry Awards, sponsored by Software Business, OpSource On-Demand was named the Best Market Changing Product from a mid-sized company ($10-$150 million revenue). Leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies, ranging in size and experience, from established leaders like Business Objects and BMC to innovative new Web2.0 companies like Ribbit and Zipidy, have chosen OpSource to deliver hundreds of applications to millions of users creating billions of transactions every day.



John Cargile, managing editor, Software Business, noted, “The Software Industry Awards recognize corporate excellence and products that are changing the software landscape. OpSource has re-invented SaaS delivery and taken it much further than traditional Web hosting vendors or managed services providers.”



SaaS delivery via OpSource On-Demand eliminates the need for software companies to invest in the infrastructure and services, such as application management and 24x7 end user support, necessary to deliver their solutions. And now, with its analytic and billing capabilities, OpSource On-Demand further eliminates the need to invest time and resources in building non-core functionality into SaaS and Web applications.



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said: “OpSource exemplifies best-of-breed SaaS delivery. Just as FedEx stands for guaranteed package delivery, OpSource is known for guaranteed high quality, high performance Web application delivery. OpSource On-Demand, our flagship product, is the only SaaS delivery platform that includes everything necessary to deliver applications over the Web. In addition to all infrastructure, application management and 24x7 end user support, OpSource is a certified PCI DSS compliant service provider. We provide customer on-boarding, billing and analytics that allow our clients to understand how their applications are performing and how they are meeting customer needs. And we deliver all of this priced on-demand.”



OpSource has been recognized by some of the industry’s major players: OpSource was the first SaaS delivery provider to be certified by salesforce.com to deliver the on-demand solutions of its AppExchange ISV solution partners, Microsoft has partnered with OpSource to help ISVs leverage the power of on-demand delivery and OpSource is the only certified service delivery partner for WebEx Connect.



OpSource joins the following companies, all of whom are pioneering innovations in today’s software industry:



· HP Software -- Software Industry Leadership Excellence

· Parlano -- Best Partnering Initiative With a Large Company

· DreamFactory -- Best Partnering Program

· Concur -- Best SaaS Company (Large Company)

· Gomez -- Best SaaS Company (Mid-sized Company)

· Symantec -- Best SaaS Migration By a Traditional Software Product (Large Company)

· Maxager -- Best SaaS Migration By a Traditional Software Product (Mid-sized Company)

· GeoLearning -- Best Marketing Initiative

· Cognos 8 Go! Mobile -- Best Market Changing Product (Large Company)



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery, offering a best-in-class, fully scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end-user support and a 100% uptime guarantee. In addition, OpSource On-Demand includes tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as billing and analytics. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



