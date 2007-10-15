Walling Data Systems, Acronis Work to Protect Customers Against Data Loss

Burlington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- Acronis, Inc. (http://www.acronis.com), a leading developer of storage management software, today announced a national distribution agreement with Walling Data Systems to offer Acronis True Image products individually and bundled with other complementary software and services.



Walling Data Systems will offer Acronis products into its existing corporate, education, and government markets, as well as to its base of more than 1,200 technology resellers. To launch the partnership, Walling will also provide all of it’s customers with a specially priced bundle that includes Acronis True Image 11 Home, bundled with Grisoft’s award-winning AVG Internet Security or AVG Anti-Malware products.



“Our relationship with Walling Data Systems helps Acronis further expand our reach of the Acronis True Image product in the enterprise, educational and home markets,” said Eric Dougherty, director of channel sales for Acronis. “Walling Data Systems customers now have access to award-winning backup, and disaster recovery products, giving them greater peace of mind when it comes to protecting and restoring their computers.”



“We are committed to providing our customers with nothing less than the absolute best quality products and support available,” said Luke Walling, President and founder of Walling Data Systems. “Acronis products consistently exceed our expectations and allow us to provide our broad base of end user customers and resellers with a rock-solid disaster recovery and backup solution that is easy to use and deploy.”



Acronis True Image is a disaster recovery and backup software that allows users to create an exact duplicate image of their disk drive. Should the drive become damaged, the operating system corrupt or files accidentally deleted or overwritten, the image of the hard disk can be used to restore the disk to its known, good working state.



For more information or to purchase Acronis products from Walling Data Systems, visit http://www.avg-antivirus.net or call toll free 866-833-5727 (in the US or Canada).



About Walling Data Systems

Founded in 1994, in North Carolina, Walling Data Systems is a value-added software distributor and IT solution provider offering innovative high-value solutions to everyday computer security problems for corporate, education, and home technology users.



About Acronis

Acronis is a global provider of affordable, scalable storage management and disaster recovery software that helps enterprises and SMBs safeguard their information and assures the availability, security, integrity and recoverability of their infrastructure. Acronis’ patented disk imaging and disk management technology have won broad industry acclaim for data protection, backup and recovery, system deployment, and migration for both physical and virtual servers. A global company, Acronis has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia and sells its products both direct and through enterprise resellers. For additional information, please visit www.acronis.com or contact Senior Director of Strategic Marketing Stephen Lawton at media@acronis.com.

