ControlScan Certifies www.malebasics.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Male Basics (http://www.malebasics.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Male Basics’ continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Male Basics to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Male Basics with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Malebasics.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Malebasics.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Male Basics

MaleBasics.com (http://www.malebasics.com) offers men the opportunity to buy sexy underwear, mens swimwear and many other high quality accessories at great prices. MaleBasics.com recognizes that men need to feel confident, sexy and good about their underwear too. Since October 2002, MaleBasics.com has made off-price designer men underwear, apparel and accessories just a click away. We offer a wide selection of styles, colors and designs to our customers, including Jockstrap, Body Suit, Brief, Bikini, Mens Thong, T-Shirt, Boxer, Boxer-Brief options and much more!

No shopping experience at MaleBasics.com would be complete without a visit to our Items on Sale section. This is where we offer great deals on a variety of our inventory items at prices up to 80% off! Take advantage of our Outlet and 3-Pack offers on designer Puma underwear, Hugo Boss underwear and 2(x)ist underwear among others, and enjoy competitive flat-rate shipping within the U.S. and worldwide.

We hope you enjoy your visit at Male Basics men’s underwear and swimwear store, we will give our best to provide excellent customer service fast shipping and great quality products. If you don’t find the selection or have suggestions on underwear we should carry please e-mail us to customerservice@malebasics.com.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

