The Tiny Hands Foundation Founded by Rod Khleif Supports Low-income Children Both Locally and Globally

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- The Tiny Hands Foundation was founded by Rod Khleif in the year 2001 with an intention to create an experience of joy for low-income children by providing a holiday meal for their entire family.



The Tiny Hands Foundation was started initially by distributing holiday food baskets to poor children. Later under the subsidy of Rod Khleif and with the assistance of his employees and volunteers, at Gulf Coast Management the foundation fed 800 families on November 18, 2006.



The Tiny Hands Foundation has doubled the volume of meals distributed annually through its Annual Basket Brigade, which organizes the assembly and delivery of hundreds of Thanksgiving meal baskets to recipients of South West Florida. The foundation has evolved to strategize long-term initiatives that will serve to empower children-in-need in breaking free from cycles of poverty.



The Tiny Hands Foundation also has an aim to develop empowerment programs for low-income children as a supplement to traditional curriculum. The foundation is also focused to build and fund schools in third world counties by establishing infrastructures that eventually “self-fund” through agriculture, crafts and other business enterprise.



The Tiny Hands Foundation was founded by the Florida based successful real estate entrepreneur Rod Khleif. The Tiny Hands Foundation’s core mission and initiatives have been developed towards improving the quality of children’s lives both locally and globally. With the assistance of donors and volunteer’s nationwide, The Tiny Hands Foundation intends to develop empowerment programs for children that highlight health, finance, personal development and emotional mastery as methods for breaking through cycles of poverty.

