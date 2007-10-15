Asset Organizer Pro Is Released

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Asset Organizer Pro version 1.7. Asset Organizer Pro is a flexible database management software with ready to use asset management solutions. Our software gives you an easy way to catalog, manage, and track all your company's fixed assets.



For the database novice, Organizer's intuitive interface and ready-to-use asset management solutions make it easy to set up and use. For the power user, Organizer affords the simplicity of wizards that make it easy to set up and use asset management solutions that you create.



Asset Organizer Deluxe includes the following databases: Assets, Employees, Manufacturers, Vendors, Maintenance Log, Maintenance Staff, Loan Log. The package has a separate module called Designer. With Designer you can modify Asset solution or you can build your own.



Asset Organizer Pro for Windows costs $245 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of of the software from the Info page:

http://www.primasoft.com/pro_software/asset_software_pro.htm