Giuliani Leads GOP With Thompson Close Second In Washington

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- Strategic Vision, LLC, an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency, announced the results of a three-day poll of 800 likely voters in Washington. The poll has a margin of error of ±3 percentage points. In the poll, 368 (46%) of the respondents identified themselves as Democrats; 296 (37%) of the respondents identified themselves as Republicans; and 136 (17%) of the respondents identified themselves as Independents or other party affiliation.



The poll found that 48% of respondents approved of Governor Christine Gregoire’s job performance; 44% disapproved; and 8% were undecided. When asked if they had approved of the job performance of the State Legislature, 44% approved; 49% disapproved; and 7% were undecided.



“This is the highest job approval that we have recorded for Governor Gregoire since she took office,” said David E. Johnson, CEO and Co-founder of Strategic Vision, LLC. “The problem for Gregoire is that she not cracking 50% and failing to do that is usually fatal to an incumbent’s re-election bid.”



President Bush’s job approval was at 20%; 69% disapproving; and 11% undecided. When asked to rate the President’s handling of the economy, 22% approved; 66% disapproved; and 12% were undecided. On the issue of Iraq, the poll found 19% approved of the President’s handling; with 71% disapproving; and 10% undecided. On the President’s handling on the war on terrorism, 49% approved; 40% disapproved; and 11% were undecided.



“The President’s job approval numbers continue to be far lower than those of other President’s in their second terms,” said Johnson. “Significantly in Washington, he is losing much support from the Republican base.”



When Republicans were asked if they viewed President Bush as a conservative in the Ronald Reagan mode, 11% said yes; 69% said no; and 20% were undecided.



“The problem for President Bush is that he is no longer viewed as a conservative by Republicans and many are looking beyond him already,” said Johnson. “As long as he in trouble with his base his poll position will suffer.”



In a 2008 match-up between Gregoire and 2004 opponent, Dino Rossi, the poll found that 47% said they would vote for Gregoire; 45% said they would vote for Gregoire; and 8% were undecided.



“This race promises to be one of the tightest in the nation,” said Johnson. “Each candidate base of support remains solid with the undecideds holding the key. Rossi’s one disadvantage is the fact that the Republican brand is suffering in Washington as it is elsewhere.”



When asked if they thought that Washington was headed in the right direction or the wrong direction, 29% said right; 64% said wrong; and 7% were undecided.



When asked if they favored an immediate withdrawal of United States military forces from Iraq within 6 months, 68% said yes; 20% said no; and 12% were undecided.



United States Senator Patty Murray received a 54% job approval; with 35% disapproving; and 11% undecided. United States Senator Maria Cantwell received a 50% job approval; with 36% disapproving; and 14% undecided.



When asked if voters approved or disapproved of the way Congress is handling its job, 16% approved; 69% disapproved; and 15% were undecided.



When Democratic voters were asked their preferences for the 2008 Presidential nomination, New York Senator Hillary Clinton led with 48%; Illinois Senator Barack Obama received 22% former North Carolina Senator John Edwards received 10%; New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson received 5%; Delaware Senator Joseph Biden received 3%; Connecticut Senator Christopher Dodd 1%; Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich 1%; and 10% were undecided.



“Clinton dominates this race as she does in other states,” said Johnson. “More importantly she leads among all sectors of the population and in all regions.”



When Democratic voters were asked what they most looked for in a presidential candidate, charisma, experience, or ideology, 36% selected experience; 30% selected ideology; 18% said charisma; and 16% were undecided.



“The fact that Democratic voters are looking for experience plays to Clinton’s strength,” said Johnson.



When Republicans were polled on whom they would support in 2008 for the Republican Presidential nomination, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani received 37%; former Tennessee Senator Fred Thompson received 20%; former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney received 11%; Senator John McCain received 10%; former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee received 4%; Texas Congressman Ron Paul received 4%; Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo received 2%; Kansas Senator Sam Brownback received 1%; California Congressman Duncan Hunter received 1%; and 10% were undecided.”



“Giuliani leads in Washington but if the conservatives can coalesce around one candidate could be seriously challenged,” said Johnson. “Giuliani does best among young professionals and economic conservatives.”



When Republicans were asked how important it was for their presidential candidate to be conservative in the mode of Ronald Reagan, 38% said very important; 19% said somewhat important; 10% said not very important; 13% said not important; and 20% were undecided.



Strategic Vision, LLC is an Atlanta-headquartered public relations and public affairs agency. Results are based on telephone interviews with 800 likely voters in Washington, aged 18+, and conducted October 5-7, 2007. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points. Additional information on Strategic Vision, LLC may be obtained at http://www.strategicvision.biz.

