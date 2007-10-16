Branding Expert Rob Frankel Explains the Top 10 Branding Mistakes to Virtual Assistants and Online Business Owners at October 18 Teleseminar

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2007 -- "Branding is not about getting your prospects to choose you over your competition; it's about getting your prospects to see you as the only solution to their problem."



That's the mantra of Rob Frankel, branding expert and author of the groundbreaking bestseller, "Revenge of Brand X: How to Build a Big Time Brand on the Web or Anywhere Else."



Branding is a lot more than just a name and a logo. It's how users and prospects are turned into evangelists for a business. But even more important about what business owners know about branding is what they don't know. It's costing them real business and real dollars.



In a teleseminar hosted by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce on October 18, Frankel--who's been called "the best branding expert on the planet"--will be speaking to business owners and showing them the top 10 ways they are currently killing their brand--and how to fix every one of them.



CALENDAR LISTING



What: "The Top 10 Mistakes That Are Killing Your Brand"



Speaker: Rob Frankel



Date: Thursday, October 18, 2007



Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 60 minutes



Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/teleclass-registration.htm



