Expert Cures A Case of Past Life Possession

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Marsha, a devout Catholic woman, began exhibiting bizarre behavior. Her past life personality as Jacqueline, a prostitute from Martinique 250 years ago, was attempting to take over Marsha's body.



Marsha is engaged to Dan, but her recent unexplained behavior threatened both this relationship and her very life. She became blasphemous toward the Church, acted like a prostitute with strange men, experienced blackouts, and was tormented with nightmares about being murdered on a tropical island.



Dan brought Marsha to Los Angeles hypnotherapist Dr. Bruce Goldberg, author of Egypt: An Extraterrestrial And TimeTraveler Experiment. Dr. Goldberg regressed Marsha to the Martinique life as Jacqueline 250 years ago, and removed this subpersonality (past life persona attachment to Marsha's soul).



Marsha stated, "If it weren't for the help of Dr. Goldberg, I don't know what would have happened. I was at my wits end." According to Dr. Goldberg, "A subpersonality attachment is often associated with extreme changes in an individual's personality."



Other examples of possesion attempts are entity attachment from blood transfusions and organ transplants. 'Fear and depression make us vulnerable to these psychic attacks. By becoming psychically protected through simple self-hypnosis exercises, we can protect ourselves from any form of possession," declares Dr. Goldberg.



