Network of Real Estate Web Sites Targets Students and Alumni

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- PSR Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of EduRealty.com, the premier online resource for real estate near U.S. colleges and universities. EduRealty.com offers a vast network of more than 1,000 sites – each targeting a specific real estate market near a local college or university.



The site will feature a list of local agents looking to target specific areas as well as listings from both real estate agents and homeowners. The site will also offer resources and guidance for students and other renters looking to lease a home or apartment.



Michael Reeder, CFO and Director of Corporate Development, understands the desire for both students and alumni to live near campus. "As the number of people choosing to pursue a college degree continues to increase, students and their parents will clearly represent a large portion of our users. However, we believe there is significant demand from alumni and others wishing to live near campus – for reasons ranging from home value appreciation to sentimental attachment."



Phillip Reeder, Chief Information and Technology Officer, understands that today's consumers demand a value-added product. "We understand that there is a tremendous amount of information on the internet today and we will be competing for the consumers' attention. It's also important to note that edurealty.com is still in development and, in fact, will always be in development as we strive to provide an interactive forum that offers more than just a listing of properties for sale or rent."



"With the tightening real estate market, sellers and their real estate agents are looking for smart, innovative opportunities to market their properties and set themselves apart", said Michael Reeder. "At the same time, buyers and their agents rely on the internet more than ever when researching a home purchase. We hope to provide a forum where buyers and sellers can connect and interact in order to facilitate real estate transactions."



ABOUT PSR CONSULTING

PSR Consulting is owned and operated by Phillip Reeder, co-founder of http://EduRealty.com. The company also operates a small number of web sites offering a variety of business applications. These sites include http://newsblaster.com, an online resource offering free press release distribution.







