Conversations With Mrs Claus Podcast Show Visits Inspirational Christmas Author Joyce Simmons!

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- “Conversations with Mrs Claus” Christmas themed podcast show visits visits inspirational Minister, speaker and author Joyce Simmons in Fort Worth, Texas who shares Christmas insights and tips plus one of her enchanting, magical and inspirational children’s Christmas stories is read on this call “The Christmas Snowbirds”. This is a new show now released on ‘Conversations with Mrs Claus’. A podcast show on the http://www.TheFamilyYak.com channel part of Yaktivate.com global media network.



On this show Mrs Claus chats with Joyce, an ordained minister, dynamic conference speaker and gifted author who has written numerous books including: “Real Faith for Real People”, “Winning Strategies for Life”, “Shared Joy Is Double Joy” and “Selfless Love“ plus teaching workbooks including Raising Real Kids; When Your Journey Is No Vacation and 77 Truths About Personal Finance. Joyce has a God-given mandate to bring God’s power — freedom – purpose & happiness to the home and family.



Joyce has written some beautiful children’s Christmas stories for her family which are truly magical and uplifting. Her stories are joyous, magical and enchanting. Joyce’s approach to Christmas is inspirational and one that listeners will learn from! One of Joyce’s magical, enchanting and inspirational children’s Christmas stories “The Christmas Snowbirds” is read on this call. Joyce shares why she wrote this story and how listeners too can implement magical story strategies for Christmas in their own lives.



Bernadette Dimitrov (aka Mrs Claus) brings the spirit of Christmas to every podcast. She and her guests educate and entertain with traditions, contests, news, and interviews.



Mrs Claus reveals this weeks ‘magic secret’ practiced at the North Pole that will show listeners how to transform their life. Christmas is revealed as being not just about one day of the year but about living and projecting the 'spirit' of Christmas every day for a truly fulfilled, happy, joyous and great life from the inside out! This week’s secret reveals how to raise your energy with blessings!



In the “Ask Mrs Claus a Question” segment, Anna from Holland Lindy has her question answered. It’s lots of fun and positively inspiring!



Mrs Claus reveals insights never exposed before and listeners are in for a surprise! Mrs. Claus reveals what really goes on at the North Pole and insights about Santa listeners will love to know! It's a lot of fun! Plus there are give-aways and prizes to be won each week!



Conversations with Mrs Claus podcast show visits fascinating guests and experts from around the world each week who reveal Christmas insights and transformational secrets about how to live a happy, healthy, fulfilled, fun, prosperous and loving life. As Mrs Claus says: “Give Yourself the gift of waking yourself up fully - be all that you can be- be the change, the blessing & inspiration you want to see in the world!



You can - the choice is yours!”



Sponsors for this show are: ‘Bluey Santa’s New Recruit’ new children’s inspirational story series, ‘The HoHoHo Factor’ trivia, insights, symbols, meanings and history of Christmas http://www.HoHoHoChristmas.com , Kids Safety Education Group http://www.kseg.org/ and Arbonne International www.dariaanne.myarbonne.com/



'Conversations with Mrs. Claus' podcast show is a family show that provides a weekly stream of inspiration, insight and connection to fascinating guests world-wide. It's a fun show with something for both young and old. This is a family show that entertains from the heart!



Bernadette Dimitrov

Show host for ‘Conversations with Mrs Claus’ http://www.TheFamilyYak.com

and Christmas Author: http://www.HoHoHoChristmas.com

Telephone: Melbourne, Australia +61 3 9778 3036

Email: info@hohohoChristmas.com