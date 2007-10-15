Natural Health Expert Wants Parents to Know Their Kid’s Immunization Rights, Offers Children’s Day Gift

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2007 -- Although Children’s Day, proclaimed by former President Bill Clinton, was held on the 2nd Sunday of October in the U.S., one natural health expert warns parents about one child-related issue that he says doesn’t deserve celebration.



Dr. Joseph Mercola, founder of Mercola.com, says “Very few parents realize that they do have a choice when it comes to having their children vaccinated.” Despite the known risks of vaccination, most school, medical, and public health officials do not volunteer this information to parents.



According to Dr. Mercola, vaccinations have been linked to numerous diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma, auto-immune diseases, diabetes, nervous system problems, autism, seizures and epilepsy, with known research dating back decades. Additionally, many myths surround vaccination, despite much documented evidence of vaccine failure.



Recently, a vaccine to prevent girls from being infected with human papillomavirus (HPV) was also approved. Dr. Mercola believes this HPV vaccine is not only unnecessary, but risky — except for the drug company that will make billions selling it.



To help parents and others make informed choices about the decision to have vaccinations, Dr. Mercola offers readers a free Special Report entitled How to Legally Avoid Unwanted Immunizations of All Kinds as a “Children’s Day Gift” at this link: http://www.mercola.com/forms/subscribe/immunization-bonus



