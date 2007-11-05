India Looks to Create New World Record at Colgate ‘Brush-up Challenge’

Gurgaon, Haryana, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2007 -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in oral care, in association with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) today announced that it is attempting to break a Guinness World Record™ in India of the most people brushing their teeth (multiple venue). The current record is 41,038, which is held by the Philippines. At a special ‘Brush-Up Challenge’, over 150,000 students from over 350 schools in 23 cities across India will attempt to create this Guinness World Record™.



The World Record attempt will see a centralized mass brushing mega event in Delhi where over 5,000 students from 7 schools will assemble and simultaneously brush their teeth as they attempt to break the world record. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, brand ambassador for Colgate MaxFresh, will flag off the event and encourage the children in their record-breaking attempt.



Organised as part of the 4th edition of Oral Health Month (OHM), www.oralhealthmonth.co.in, this world record attempt is aimed at boosting and spreading greater awareness about oral health in India, while teaching school children the right way to brush.



In addition to the centralized mass brushing event in Delhi, over 145,000 students from over 350 schools across 23 cities in India will also participate in satellite brushing events being held at various school venues. In Delhi, over 15,000 students from 31 schools are taking part in this world record attempt.



Dental health packs will be provided to each student taking part in the attempt, which will include a toothbrush, toothpaste, bottled water and a suitable container for rinsing. Students will be guided by dental professionals associated with IDA on the right way to brush. To qualify for the record, different schools from across the country will brush within the given time period.



Prabha Parameswaran, Vice President - Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, “In India, Colgate has been working towards better oral health awareness and promoting good oral hygiene for years. That is why, in 2004, we introduced the month-long Oral Health Month program in India with the aim of educating people on the importance of good oral health practices. This year, we are seeking to go a step further by attempting to break a Guinness World Record™ through an innovative effort – the mega brushing event - ‘Brush-Up Challenge’. This program is not only ambitious, but is truly a pan-India effort with children from across the country participating in this world-record attempt. Through this initiative, we hope to succeed in our endeavor to draw people’s attention to the importance of oral hygiene and the importance of brushing right.”



October 2007 is being observed as Oral Health Month. Now in its fourth year, the event conducted in association with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) is an intensive month-long oral health awareness campaign in India to establish and promote the importance of good oral health habits for all ages. ‘Mission Zero Tooth Decay’ is the theme of the Oral Health Month 2007. Over 8,000 dentists are expected to participate in OHM 2007. For more details on Oral Health Month 2007, please visit http://www.oralhealthmonth.co.in



ABOUT THE INDIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION

The Indian Dental Association, formed in 1946 is the largest recognised body of dental professionals in India, which has helped shape the National Oral Health Policy. Working towards the promotion, encouragement and advancement of dental and allied sciences the IDA has a national presence with 27 state branches and over 185 local branches spread across India. It has a combined strength of around 15,000 dentists and student members registered with it.



ABOUT COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is India’s leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products with multiple benefits at various price points. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder and toothbrushes under the “Colgate” brand, as well as a specialised range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. These have become an essential part of daily oral hygiene and therapeutic oral care in India. The Company also provides a range of personal care products under the ‘Palmolive’ brand name. Colgate has been ranked as India’s Most Trusted Brand across all categories for four consecutive years from 2003 to 2007 by Brand Equity’s Most Trusted Brand Survey. Prior to this, Colgate was also rated as the #1 brand by the A&M – MODE Annual Survey for India’s Top Brands for eight out of nine years during the period 1992 to 2001. For more information about Colgate’s business and products, visit the Company’s website on the internet at www.colgate.co.in.

