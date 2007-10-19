Twenty-four Hour Quotes Represent Larger Philosophy for Midwest Feeder Bowl Manufacturer

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- In today’s fast-paced and unpredictable manufacturing world, making bold promises can undermine your credibility with customers, unless you have a proven process in place that delivers. One Indianapolis-based manufacturer of feeder bowls and feeder driver units offers project quotes within twenty-four hours, and claims this promise represents a larger corporate philosophy of cost and time-conscious service and dedication to each potential project.



“A promise is only a promise if you keep it,” says John Graham II, Owner and President of Feeding Concepts, Inc. “Our one-day quote turnaround time is just the beginning of our commitment to the feeder bowl and feeder driver unit manufacturing process.”



Graham cites the start-to-finish assignment of a dedicated project engineer to each feeder bowl or feeder drive unit project as a real difference-maker in turnaround time and customer satisfaction.



“We don’t take the idea that ‘time is money’ lightly here—our turnaround time for many of our projects—between four and six weeks—is fast becoming an industry standard that’s hard to beat in feeder bowl and feeder driver unit technology,” Graham adds.



Vibratory feeder bowls—and the feeder driver units that help to move the parts from point A to point B—are a mainstay of small and large scale manufacturing operations. Feeding Concepts specializes in build-to-suit creation of vibratory feeder bowls and feeder driver units, as well as offering high-value refurbishment of existing bowls and drivers.



Graham credits cost savings, time savings and his company’s reputation as key motivating factors for his customers. “We’ve made a point to stockpile a wide and deep array of supplies—plates and components, hoppers, drive units…the list goes on and on. As such, we can generally turn things around faster than any one else—and it’s a process, and a promise, that begins with that first phone call.”



For more information about vibratory feeders and parts feeder technology, visit www.feedingconcepts.com.



From the Heartland of America, FCI Vibratory Feeders has been on the cutting edge of production line technology by offering not only the most durable and efficient vibratory feeders, but by also providing the services necessary to ensure absolute customer satisfaction. FCI Vibratory Feeders…supplying the vibratory feeder needs of industrial automation with superior products, service and business techniques.



