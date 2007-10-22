Peggy Farley of the Hepatitis B Foundation Addresses the ABC’s of Hepatitis

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Peggy Farley presented several types of viral hepatitis commonly referred to as A, B and C to attendees of the free seminar at Doylestown Hospital's Health and Wellness Center. She explained the definition of the word “hepatitis” which translates to the inflammation of the liver and provided the participants with an overview of how research, conducted at the Hepatitis B Foundation’s headquarters in Bucks County, is making progress toward treatment of the disease.



According to Bruce Uhrich, Ed.D., Doylestown Hospital Learning Coordinator for Health and Wellness, “Ms. Farley addressed a critical topic affecting our community. She guided the participants through the myths and facts regarding hepatitis and answered many audience concerns.”



Farley joined the Foundation because of her strong commitment and passion for making a difference in people’s lives. “What you do really matters at the end of the day and I want my work to be for the good of all people,” said Farley.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to expand and accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

