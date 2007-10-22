Area Families are Invited to Participate in Santa’s Arrival at the Montgomery Mall

North Wales, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Fun Prizes and Surprises Await Kids Visiting Santa at the Montgomery Mall



WHO:

Kids and parents from the Delaware Valley region



WHAT:

Celebrate the start of the holiday season by visiting Santa as he arrives at Montgomery Mall. Santa will arrive at 5:30pm by the traditional fire truck parade, courtesy of the Montgomery Township Fire Department and will be accompanied by Mummer entertainers, the Fralinger String Band, and costume characters to welcome all local families.



WHEN:

Friday, November 9th

5:30 pm – 7 pm



WHERE:

Montgomery Mall, Tweeter entrance between Macy’s and JC Penney (parade arrival) and Elevator Court (Santa photos and children’s activities).



MORE DETAILS:

After Santa Claus arrives at the mall, festivities will commence at Santa’s Animal Garden at the mall’s Elevator Court. Activities include entertainment for the kids by Radio Disney, a juggler, a caricaturist, carolers, a balloon sculptor, coloring and crafts with Boscov’s.



Participants will also have the opportunity to help a holiday charity titled “Stockings for Kids.” Stockings for Kids is a partnership of B101, NBC10, Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Boscov's, Jevic, The Salvation Army and the Montgomery Mall local community to make a brighter holiday season for thousands of children in need across the Philadelphia region. All organizations and individual donors will work together to collect new toys and fill holiday stockings with donated goodies and other small gift items. Visit http://www.b101radio.com/sfk/default.asp for more information on the charity.

