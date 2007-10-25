Food Recall Prompts Stores and Online Retailers to Offer Home Food Test Kits for E.coli and Salmonella in Canada and the United

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- With the recent string of food recalls, food and health retailers are scrambling to offer instant food testing kits for E.coli and Salmonella manufactured by Magna Medical Services, Inc. MMS Quick Results Food Testing Kits are home food test kits for E.coli and Salmonella.



“Retailers will be able to sell home kits for E.coli and Salmonella to clients that need to quickly check their food areas and food products for possible bacteria outbreaks,” says Robert Greene, General Manager for Magna Medical Services, Inc “This is a product that should be right next to every home first aid kit.



This fall has seen a number of high profile product recalls due to either possible Salmonella or E.coli exposure from beef to chicken/turkey pot pies. Magna Medical has offered special incentives to retailers to carry the product line. “We want the product in stores by Thanksgiving” says Greene “however, we do have our own online store to assist in areas where the product is not available.” Consumers that do not have stores offering kits in there are can find them online at www.foodtestingstrips.com.



Recent outbreaks of Salmonella and E. Coli, caused by industry contamination and improper cooking procedures, have contributed to severe illness among consumers worldwide MMS Quick Results Food Testing Kits can be used to test on surfaces, in food product (both raw and cooked), and in water.



The MMS Salmonella instant strip can detect 50 of the most common and deadliest strains. The strips are submerged in food samples, if the organism is present the strip will change color. The MMS E.Coli instant strip can detect the most common and deadliest strains including E.coli 0157:H7. Detection time takes less than 30 minutes which is the fastest test currently on the market.



Magna Medical Services, Inc, a trusted provider of drug testing and screening products who recently expanded to include tests for safety, health, and sanitation.

