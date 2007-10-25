Get Yourself a Royal Treatment at the Avni Apartments London

Croydon, London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Apartotels has added another feather in its cap with the inclusion of Avni Apartments in the existing lists of London Apartments to cater to the needs of customers looking for an accommodation in South Kensington, London. Those people who are looking for a grand and royal treatment; your search ends here at Avni London Apartments. Apartotels offer its service to online travel users and ensure that they get the best travel deals while locating the right kind of accommodation. Apartotels is always at the service of online users to help them in finding the kind of accommodation they are looking for by offering information related to apartments’s location and facilities.



* Avni Serviced Apartments, South Kensington, London, a 5-star luxury accommodation is located at an envious location with fashionable Knightsbridge (Harrods), the Wild West End, the educational Natural History Museum and the entertainment of theatre-land are only a stones throw away. Feel yourself at paradise with the 24-hour security, reception service, concierge services, comfortable and spacious interiors, and the handsome residence fully furnished with all the latest state of the art technology. Apart from these, the Avni Apartment in London also boasts of world-class amenities including 24-hour check-in and check-out facilities, daily house-keeping and wireless broadband.



On this success Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said “We hope with the inclusion of Avni Apartments in London Apartments, we are catering to the need of luxury online travel users thereby fulfilling their dream of staying in luxury accommodation.”



ABOUT APARTOTELS

Apartotels was established in 2004 and since then is operating over more than 600 serviced apartments which are situated in all the important locations of London, Paris and Europe. Apartotels offers business as well as leisure travelers the feeling of home away from home with space and flexibility. The serviced apartments are suitable for a single person to a large family and for all type of businesses for short as well as long term stay. Most of the hotels and apartments in London and Paris are centrally situated and have tube stations near them, thus making traveling to and from hotels & apartments easier for the travelers.



ABOUT DISCOUNT CITY HOTELS

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2000 and provides services to Hotels in London and Paris and travel industry through its online hotel reservation system. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotels and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.

