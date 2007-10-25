Reksoft Aids NovaStor at Developing High Performance Data Protection Products

St.Petersburg, Russia and Simi Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Reksoft, the software outsourcing company, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia, and NovaStor, the leading provider of software solutions for data availability and protection, announced that they extended their partnership in software development.



NovaStor develops and markets data protection and availability software. The wide range of products offered by NovaStor is used by private users, small- and medium-sized companies and large international organizations alike. NovaStor's product portfolio covers the following application areas: data protection, data recovery and the long-term, legally-compliant storage of data.



Reksoft was first involved in cooperation with NovaStor in spring 2007 and has successfully completed the first project for the customer. The current projects encompass development of an advanced functionality for NovaStor data protection systems to leverage 3rd party, remote or online storage solutions.



“We, at NovaStor, pay the utmost attention to keeping the engineering quality of our products up-to-date in the highly competitive market and want to constantly ensure that they have the most comprehensive and flexible capabilities. We have found in Reksoft a software engineering partner with the striving for excellence, who provides us with faster time-to-market and excellent quality. We are glad to pursue our cooperation with them,” said Chris Harvey, NovaStor CTO.



“We are very proud to extend our relationship with NovaStor after the piloting stage. Staying ahead of the curve on the latest technologies and best practices was always a key priority for Reksoft and this helped us a lot in meeting the stringent requirements set by NovaStor. Having such a pronounced company as NovaStor in our US customer portfolio is a great honour for Reksoft and we are set to deliver outstanding results,” confirmed Reksoft CEO Alexander Egorov.



