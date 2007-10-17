AppLabs Expands Its Us Headquarters and Opens Its New Office in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2007 -- AppLabs, the world’s largest independent quality management and testing company, today announced that it has expanded its US Headquarters in Philadelphia and has opened a office in London to augment its growing business and demand for new services worldwide.



AppLabs has relocated its Headquarters to a bigger facility in the prime business district in Philadelphia. The offices will host all its Eastern based sales and delivery teams, along with all the US based senior management team. Doc Parghi, Senior Vice President, AppLabs, said, “Over the last few years the team has grown rapidly in line with our business expansion and we needed to expand the facilities.” He later added, “On the back of winning some major clients this year, the sales forecast for the US looks extremely promising, with growth expected to increase by over 60% on the previous year.”



The new facility in London is located at the heart of the banking and financial district. Graham Smith, Vice President, AppLabs, said, “The London based sales revenue has increased by 50% over the last fiscal year; with forecasted revenue increasing a further 75% in the next 12 months. This facility will be the central hub for over 75 employees and will provide our clients with easier access to the London based team.” This facility complements the existing Cannon Street office in Central London.



Commenting on the expansion Makarand Teje, President & COO, AppLabs said “With our business, customer base and head count growing globally, we will continue to invest in new infrastructure that will help us deliver high quality services to our clients.



The announcement follows hot on the heels of the recent news of AppLabs’ four-pronged expansion plan – a new testing facility and training center in India, a new testing facility in the UK and a global increase in head count



About AppLabs:

AppLabs is a global IT services company specializing in quality management, testing, and certification solutions. With over a decade of experience, AppLabs has become a trusted partner to more than 600 companies, providing both quality assurance and third-party validation. Customers include American Stock Exchange, Royal Bank of Scotland, VISA, Zurich, Experian and GE Money. AppLabs goes beyond technical expertise when it comes to IT services and offers customers rigorous risk mitigation processes, a singular focus on quality, expert project management, communication and global delivery capabilities. It is the first software testing company to get appraised at SEI CMMI Level 5, the highest quality standard attainable in software engineering. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company maintains advanced testing facilities in the US, India and Europe. For more information, visit www.applabs.com



