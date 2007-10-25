Search Logic – Offering the Best Online Marketing Agency Jobs After a Booming First Year…

Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- Search Logic, the industry leading online marketing agency are again expanding their core team of specialists after a very successful first year of trading.



In order to meet the demands of the high profile clients attracted to the agency of late, Search Logic is looking to expand their team, based primarily in their North West headquarters close to Kendal in the Lake District.



Simon Cleaver, CEO of Search Logic plc, is keen to bring in new talent: ‘The industry is crying out for good, honest, white-hat, online marketing agencies and we’ve shown to existing clients that an ethical and pro-active approach can and does return results beyond their previous expectations. Word is getting out about the work we do, and we’re getting a very exciting level of new business, particularly from larger companies not necessarily happy with their existing SEO, PPC or Affiliate partners. We’re now looking for an extension of our existing team of professionals to build the business in line with demand for our rather unique service.’



With opportunities ranging from Trainee Marketing Consultants, an ideal entry level role for graduates looking to get a footing with a top level agency in the Online Marketing Industry, to PPC Specialists with the drive and motivation to work on Blue Chip clients and strive for only the best results, the online agency has an initial brace of the following roles available, with more on the cards in the near future. The roles include:



Trainee Online Marketing Consultants

Field Based Business Development Consultants

Online Marketing Consultant Team Leaders

Web Designers

PPC Specialist Managers

Affiliate Finance Administrators

Developers



So if you’re a Designer or Developer, a Field Consultant or Affiliate Administrator you can find out if the next stage of your career is with the fastest growing agency in the UK by contacting Elliot Jones at www.searchlogic.com on 0845 634 2800 or email careers@searchlogic.com.



Search Logic plc is a forward thinking online marketing agency with national coverage, specialising in Semantic Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Paid-Search (PPC) and Affiliate Marketing for both Publishers and Advertisers.



Offering honest, Ethical, White-Hat, Online Marketing solutions, Search Logic plc boasts a diverse client base across multiple industry sectors and full Google and SEO Certification – more details are available at www.searchlogic.com.



