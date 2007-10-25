Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2007 -- IDAutomation.com announces the release of their Native Barcode Generator for Oracle Reports. The new patent pending Native Generator creates barcodes in Oracle Reports without the installation of additional fonts or other components.



The Native Barcode Generator is an easy-to-use object that may be embedded into an Oracle Report to create barcode images. Once installed, no other components, plug-ins or fonts need to be installed to create barcodes; it is the complete barcode generator that stays in the report, even when it is distributed or accessed from a server. Supported symbologies include Code 3 of 9, GS1-128, Interleaved 2 of 5, Code 128, POSTNET and PLANET. The fully functional evaluation version of the control is available for download at the IDAutomation.com website: http://www.idautomation.com/oracle/native/



Pricing for a royalty-free Developer License starts at $595. In addition to the Native Barcode Generator for Oracle Reports, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.