Bucks County Potter Lisa Naples Featured at 31st Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2007 -- Bucks County potter, Lisa Naples will debut her unique large-scale garden sculptures at the exclusive Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show from November 8 – 11.



What:

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is presented annually by the Museum's Women's Committee for the benefit of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Funds raised are used to purchase works of art and craft for the permanent collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, to fund conservation and publication projects, and to support exhibitions and education programs.



This premier show and sale of contemporary craft, includes 195 of the finest and most dynamic craft artists in the United States, selected from 1,380 applicants. For the first time, 26 artists from Canada will be featured. All work is for sale. For more information, visit www.pmacraftshow.org.



When:

November 8 – 11, 2007



Thursday, November 8, 2007

11:00AM – 9:00PM



Friday, November 9, 2007

11:00AM – 9:00PM



Saturday, November 10, 2007

10:00AM – 6:00PM



Sunday, November 11, 2007

10:00AM – 5:00PM



Where:

Pennsylvania Convention Center

12th and Arch Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19103



More Details:

Lisa Naples is an internationally-recognized, award-winning potter who lives and creates in Doylestown. She has studied, taught and individually explored the art of pottery for 30 years. Lisa spent the 2005 summer Down Under at the Australian National University having been awarded the premier studio residency in its category by The National Council for the Education of Ceramic Artists. Her vast knowledge and worldwide appreciation of pottery has led numerous schools, universities and art centers around the country to invite her to lecture and teach their students. Some of these institutes include The Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institution; University of Pennsylvania; Kent State University, Kent, Ohio; and Penland School of Craft, Penland, NC.



She has showcased her artwork in various prestigious art shows including The Smithsonian Craft Show; The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show (her fourth year of involvement); John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan, Wis.; The Clay Studio, Philadelphia; Kentucky Museum of Arts and Design; American Pottery Festival; and the Northern Clay Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

