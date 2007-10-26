Church Organizer Pro Is Released

Surrey, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2007 -- PrimaSoft PC has released Church Organizer Pro version 1.7. Church Organizer Pro is a flexible database management software with ready to use church management solutions. Our software gives you an easy way to manage, track, and organize data of a small church.



Church Organizer Pro includes the following databases: Church Members, Donations, Activity Log, Relations, Contacts, Inventory, Requests. The package has a separate module called Designer. With Designer you can modify our church management solution or you can build your own.



Church Organizer Pro for Windows costs $245 (US) plus shipping and handling, and is available from PrimaSoft PC. Network and site licenses are available. You can download a fully functional trial version of the software from the Info page: http://www.primasoft.com/pro_software/church_software_pro.htm