MicroMass Selects Webfargo for IT Security Management

Research Triangle park, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2007 -- Webfargo Data Security, Inc. the Triangle's only locally owned provider specializing in managed security services, announced today that it has been selected to provide Managed Security services to MicroMass Communications. MicroMass is a Cary, NC-based relationship marketing agency focused on the healthcare industry.



“MicroMass services a market segment that requires a strong commitment to security, therefore the security and integrity of its network is critical,” said Tyler Salisbury, director of sales at Webfargo. “With this contract we will be helping MicroMass to maintain an infrastructure that is appropriate to the confidentiality of its data and, further, to free up resources to focus on core operations and expansion projects.”



Webfargo will provide MicroMass with corporate firewall services, including: management, reporting, monitoring, backups, support, updates, and real-time device information delivered via the Security Center, Webfargo’s client portal.



“Maintaining the security and integrity of our data is of utmost importance,” said Mark Rinehart, MicroMass’ chief technology and chief privacy officer. “Bringing in an expert like Webfargo will allow us to stay focused on our clients and continue to innovate in the marketplace as we grow, while ensuring that our infrastructure maintains a high level of security.”



With the addition of MicroMass, Webfargo continues to add to its distinguished client roster, which already includes prominent companies from the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, clinical research, biotechnology and financial industries, to name a few.



About Webfargo Data Security, Inc.:

Webfargo Data Security is a leading provider of managed network security solutions to mid-size to large companies in North Carolina. Founded in 2001 by veterans of the Research Triangle technology industry, Webfargo Data Security provides tactical security services and information protection solutions that empower companies to develop and enforce security policies, set and attain security objectives, monitor and respond to network events, and protect intellectual property and critical data in the enterprise and e-business.



Webfargo's client roster consists of noteworthy clients in the healthcare services, software, manufacturing, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.



About MicroMass Communications, Inc.:

MicroMass Communications, Inc. (www.micromass.com) has built its reputation on engaging people in a way that traditional mass marketing cannot. With a specialty in healthcare relationship marketing and unrivalled capabilities in the application of behavioral-science insights, the agency creates personal customer experiences and forms relationships between customers and brands that endure. Based in Cary, NC and Morristown, NJ, MicroMass has served clients in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for more than 13 years. Ready to engage? Visit http://www.micromass.com.

