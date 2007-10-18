Nintendo Wii Flash Games from Novel Games

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- Novel Games has released 76 Flash games for the Nintendo Wii. The games are all small, casual games that come from a variety of categories like puzzle games, action games and sports games etc. And as always, all the games released by Novel Games are healthy and family safe.



To play the games all you need is to use the internet channel of the Wii to load http://www.novelgames.com and then you can start playing right the way. The games are all free and you do not need to pay anything to play the games.



New games will be added once every few days so you will always have new games to play. All the games include a global high scores table so that you can compete with players around the world.



The Novel Games website is certainly a nice addition to the list of favorites to the Wii browser.



About Novel Games:

Since 2001, Novel Games has been developing and marketing family safe games of all kinds. It now offers 116 Flash games for online entertainment, with new games being added each month.



