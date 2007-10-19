towSearch.com Reaches New Milestones with Towing Discount Program

Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Keller, TX-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- towPartners® today announced that it’s towing and road service provider locator tool, towSearch, now has over 22,000 listed companies across the United States and that over 500 of these member companies have already opted-in to offer a 10% discount to users of towSearch.com. The system is being heavily used by transportation fleet managers, individuals and even motor clubs as vehicles need service across the United States.



Jeffrey Godwin, Vice President of towPartners said “We are proud to see that the towPartners membership is willing to offer these discounts to the motoring public and are encouraged by the significant amount of recent traffic to the site, including the mobile versions.” Godwin continued, “Members have been receiving calls for service and the response from trucking companies and many others has been very positive regarding the depth and accuracy of information available.”



With an online towing network of over 22,000 companies already listed on towSearch, and a total network of well over 36,000 companies, towPartners has the most powerful network in the towing industry with the most accurate data available regarding the capabilities of the towing and recovery industry nationwide. From small wrecker companies to full scale towing and recovery operations with diverse capabilities, the towSearch tool is currently averaging hundreds of searches per day by motorists needing to find automotive service providers. The towSearch directory of companies is a free tool searchable by fleet managers, the general public, automotive repair facilities, police departments, motor clubs, owner operators and anyone needing road services.



towPartners expects the network to continue to grow steadily and fully expects to see over 1,000 members offering the discount by the end of October. Godwin said “We are positioned to provide this tool at no cost to towing companies and are receiving a tremendous response from the towing industry. We hope that companies in other industries will support our efforts to educate motorists about this valuable tool.”



towSearch is a free tool from towPartners. From vehicle towing to roadside service, www.towsearch.com can help you search for the best providers anywhere in the United States. towPartners encourages feedback to towSearch@towpartners.com.



About towPartners

towPartners is a division of towXchange, Inc. and is the leading provider of benefits to the towing and recovery industry. towPartners improves vendor relationships and the bottom line at towing and road service providers nationwide as well as within asset recovery operations. The towPartners program provides better pricing and quality service to towing and road service companies of all sizes as well as to those employed in the industry. The towPartners program currently has over 36,000 towing company members. To learn more about towPartners, visit www.towpartners.com.



Media links and information can be found at http://www.towsearch.com/media.php

