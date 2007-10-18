Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will again be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed late in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who work every day and night to serve the motoring public.



towPartners will provide these Basic Members a large number of cost savings benefits including quality programs from trusted brands such as Aramark, Sprint Nextel, Office Depot, Dell, Aircharge, T-Chek and more. With a current offering from well over thirty Supplier Partner companies and more being added regularly, towPartners is uniquely positioned to save the towing industry more money than ever. In 2007, towPartners expects to save its members well over seven million dollars and Jerr-Dan’s provision of these memberships in 2008 promises to save the industry millions of additional dollars.



Joel Amsley, Vice President of Jerr-Dan Corporation said “We are proud to be partnered with towPartners and to save towing companies money on the products and services they use in their businesses,” referring to the partnership. “We look forward to adding more value to the industry in 2008 through our partnership with towPartners as Jerr-Dan works to support the industry.”



“The quality and integrity of the Jerr-Dan brand is known throughout the industry and we are pleased to be associated with the team at Jerr-Dan,” stated Jeffrey Godwin, Vice President of towPartners. “Jerr-Dan and towPartners have a common goal to support the entire towing industry and working together we can provide greater benefit to the men and women of the industry that supports our businesses. We are hopeful that this continued partnership will help to improve the profitability of towing companies.”



Over 25,000 towPartners memberships and renewals for 2008 are being shipped in the coming week courtesy of Jerr-Dan Corporation and many more will be issued over the next few months. Towing companies who do not receive their complimentary memberships can request one at www.towpartners.com.



About Jerr-Dan Corporation

JerrDan Corporation is a leading manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment and is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Truck Corporation [NYSE: OSK]. Its full line includes light-, medium- and heavy-duty carriers and wreckers, industrial transporters and four-car carriers. The company is headquartered in Greencastle, Penn., and its products are backed by industry leading warranties and a strong service network dedicated to the towing professional. To learn more about JerrDan, visit http://www.jerr-dan.com.



About towPartners

towPartners is a division of towXchange, Inc. and is the leading provider of benefits to the towing and recovery industry. The towPartners program provides better pricing and quality service to towing and road service companies of all sizes as well as to those employed in the industry. The towPartners program currently has over 36,000 towing company members and continues to grow steadily. towPartners publishes the Advisor member magazine and the towPartners database powers towSearch.com, the most powerful search tool in the industry. To learn more about towPartners, visit http://www.towpartners.com.

