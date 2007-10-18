Star Codex From The Future

Chennai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- Ahead of us lies a new reality. Just released “Foreseen – Beyond Time”, introduces for the first time a true extra-terrestrial message from the future. St.Clair picks up where Kubrick’s Space Odyssey left off. Looking back through the eyes of tomorrow, this compelling book gives hope; while delivering mind-altering, precision-guided prophetic visions of a world yet to be.



Once a decade an intriguing, paradigm shifting book emerges. “Foreseen – Beyond Time”, a high impact success and underground bestseller, is a future classic. Extremely useful for generations to come, Foreseen destroys fear-based myths and 2012 deceptions, this visionary work frees mankind one soul at a time.



In the sequel to “Zen of Stars”, St.Clair speaks directly to the soul. This book reveals the art of time travel to be a living technology, creating (in simple terms) the electro-magnetic climate changes popularly described as “global warming”. For St.Clair, the sane future leads to open source, hands on innovations, created and shared by people developing networked solutions, using local resources. It is the power of our imagination that will shift the global mind beyond the grey zone of commerce, and into an existence worth living. St.Clair states: “The human mind is the technology of the future.”



In Foreseen, St.Clair reveals long lost secrets of the Atlantean Knights Templars. Their simplicity and adaptability made them the functional enemy of the alien hierarchy. Written in an entertaining and enlightening way, light-hearted at times, St.Clair makes even dark subjects a spell-binding experience. Disclosure reveals human governments are not in control of planet earth.



Travelling into our future, our many incarnations create a timeless tapestry of life, in which the soul is the weaver, and our incarnations are the threads of the fabric in which we clothe our spirit.



St.Clair connects the mysteries of Atlantis with the extra-terrestrial origins of man, and predicts that it is our destiny to return to the stars. This life-changing book opening new perspectives on the role of extra-terrestrial intelligence, by the world’s leading political astrologer Michael St.Clair, is released by NewMind Technologies.



Source URL: http://stores.lulu.com/zensu



About St.Clair

NewMind Technologies is an advanced international consulting practice – advising individuals and groups to enact meaningful solutions to fast approaching social change. Born in Zurich, Switzerland, renowned astrologer and leading world councillor St.Clair studied law and political sciences as a young man, and served as aide-de-camp and intelligence officer to a senior Swiss army general. Among St.Clair’s noted 1999 predictions were rising oil and gold prices, the falling dollar, collapse of housing markets, the 2000 ballot recount, as well as elections and re-elections of key heads of states. He predicted wars, global land degradation, and ever more powerful hurricanes. St.Clair’s compelling video at Château Chillon – with Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot – has been met with increasing awareness. This unique interview – seen by thousands of viewers around the world – has provoked significant interest across the Internet, inspiring many to look beyond The Matrix.



See website: http://passage11.com

