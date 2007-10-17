Movavi launches Movavi Engine SDK for Flash Video – A Solution to Easily Create Video-sharing Sites

Novosibirsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2007 -- MOVAVI, the company behind the Movavi Online video conversion service, is pleased to announce the availability of the Movavi Engine SDK for Flash Video. Webmasters can now provide hosted video processing services on their own video-sharing sites, as Movavi itself does with its own popular online conversion service.



Embedded in a server-based application, the flash SDK enables any website to host the conversion of any video files into Flash videos for easy online movie publishing, video blogging, and other social networking activities.



Natalie Khudyakova, Managing Director of Movavi, comments:”After the launch of Movavi Online video conversion, we received a number of requests to license our conversion technology from individuals and companies interested in starting video-sharing sites or sites with a lot of video content. So we developed this video SDK to help the interactivity of the web to continue to grow and for people and communities to communicate freely by video.”



Key features of the SDK include:

• Support for popular scripting languages using COM technology: C/C++/C#, .NET (Visual Basic), ASP, PHP, Python, Perl, and others.

• Conversion of AVI (DivX, XVid), MPEG (1, 2, 4), MP4, 3gp, 3gp2, WMV, MOV (QT), VOB to Flash video.

• Customizable video output quality, video and thumbnail image sizes.

• Tools to support interaction with services, monitor results, and gather statistics.

• Ability for site visitors to upload videos using an HTML form.

• Full documentation with sample implementations



A key distinguishing feature of the Movavi SDK is Smart Queuing, which limits the number of simultaneously-converted files, automatically bypasses corrupted files, and prevents flash encoder hang-ups.



The software works under Windows XP/Vista, Server 2000 or later and supports IIS 5.0/Apache for use in web applications.



Pricing and availability:

Developers can access the software for 12 months for $300 or purchase an unlimited for $1000. More information on Movavi SDK for Flash Video, license limitations, and a free trial download are available at http://online.movavi.com/engine.html.



About Movavi

Based in Novosibirsk, Russia, Movavi is a leading developer of video processing software for personal and professional use. The company's flagship products are Movavi VideoSuite (more information at http://movavi.com/suite/index.html) and Movavi Online conversion service (more information at http://online.movavi.com/ )

