Ilink’s Free Webinar on “Take Your Online Retail Business to the Next Level of Performance and Profitability” - Back Due to Popular Demand.

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- The Webinar will present the design of a search engine friendly eCommerce site without compromising on User Experience and talk about different online marketing channels that are available to online retailers. One can learn how effective the available online marketing channels are and how to optimize them. Finally, the discussion will be steered towards defining goals and conversion funnels, how to track, test and refine your campaigns. This will be the critical element of the talk, as this will give a clear view of the performance and profitability of your retail commerce.



Sam Sivagnanam, Online Marketing Manager at iLink Systems, will address retail ecommerce trends, industry best practices, actionable metrics, and maximizing visibility and sales of your online retail business in 2007 and beyond. Sam works with online retailers utilizing different online channels to generate positive ROI. Sam is a Certified Google Adwords Professional and Yahoo Search Marketing Ambassador. He specializes in designing web marketing strategies, creating performance and profitability dashboards, and managing marketing projects from planning through implementation.



On asked about why should one attend this webinar?, Sam said that Online retail companies have whole new year ahead of them and now is the time to get ready to take their “online retail business to the next level of performance and profitability.”



What: Take your online retail business to the next level of performance and profitability



Who: Sam Sivagnanam, E-Marketing Manager, iLink Systems, Inc



When: Thursday, Oct 25, at 9.00 AM PST



Where: Please register by visiting: http://www.ilink-systems.com/emarketingRegistration.aspx



