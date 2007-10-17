Rembrandt’s New PR Blog at Nielsen Business Media’s Small Business Resource Center Helps Startups Increase Sales and Awareness

Ann Arbor, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2007 -- Today, Rembrandt Communications, http://www.rembrandtwrites.com, announced that they are now an active contributor to Nielsen Business Media's Small Business Resource Center at http://nbm.typepad.com/shopfloor_blog/.



Check out the new blog entitled, “Shop Floor - Rembrandt’s PR and Writing Blog for Startup Success” by Melanie Rembrandt, author, public relations expert and Rembrandt Communications CEO. It offers valuable, small business PR and writing information at no cost.



Focusing on the specific needs of small business owners, visit “Rembrandt’s PR and Writing Blog for Startup Success” to:



• Help increase sales, awareness and credibility with valuable publicity and writing tips;

• Discover secrets to success from interviews with experienced business leaders;

• Save money with great resources and cost-effective insights;

• Learn about current publicity and writing trends to save time and effort;

• Post your questions and comments; and

• Get answers to help you succeed!



“Melanie Rembrandt has a highly-successful track record and extensive experience helping small businesses increase sales, awareness and credibility through targeted, publicity and writing strategies,” says Elliot Markowitz, Nielsen Web Seminars and Digital Events Editorial Director. “As a new member of our blog team, her contributions will help us to provide entrepreneurs with valuable and insightful information for their business success.”



“It doesn’t take a lot of money to get good media coverage, but it does take extra time and effort,” says Rembrandt. “In my new blog, I hope to provide entrepreneurs with the specific and unique information they need to increase sales and awareness and grow their businesses quickly and cost-effectively.”



To get started and find additional information now, visit www.rembrandtwrites.com or www.shopfloor.com.



