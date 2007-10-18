New Affiliate Marketing Software Allows Webmasters to Start Their Own Affiliate Program for Free

Tarzana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- JROX.COM has released version 1.6.2 of its Affiliate Manager software. This affiliate marketing software allows websites to start their own affiliate program at no initial cost.



JAM 1.6.2 has over 12 different marketing tools that webmasters and affiliate managers can use, such as Viral PDFs, banner ads, landing pages, replicated web pages and more. Support for up to 10-tier commissions and options for pay-per-sale, pay-per-lead, pay-per-click and CPM, along with different mass payout options give webmasters a lot of flexibility in setting up their affiliate program.



According to Patty Gale of PattyGaleDesigns.com, "JAM, by far, is the most inclusive, power-packed product I have used. I cannot believe the features for the price."



With the ability to download JAM and use it for up to 50 members for free, website owners can now setup a fully-featured affiliate marketing strategy at no initial cost.



JROX Technologies, Inc. is a web development solutions company providing e-commerce, web hosting, and web design to small and medium-sized businesses.

