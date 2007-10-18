DBSync for MS Access & MSSQL V.2.0 release.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- DBSync for MS Access & MSSQL is a database migration tool for data conversion and synchronization from MS Access database (MDB file) to MS SQL Server and from MSSQL to Microsoft Access.



Now our converters and synchronizers have new names DBConvert (former PRO versions) and DBSync(former Sync versions), fresh design and a series of internal improvements. We want to introduce a number of rebranding features included in this release:



* Advances command line processing

* Data filters support

* Drop-synchronization (for synchronizers)



One of the most important features requested by our valued customers is integration of data filters that allow users to specify filtering criteria for conversion. Filters give you more control on data migration process.



Another innovation applied to all conversion tools is advanced command line handling. You can track each program step getting operation status during conversion process in command line mode.



Drop-synchronization is integrated in DBSync series allowing users to delete records from destination database if these records are not presented (were deleted) in source.



Please, find more info about our rebranded product at: http://dbconvert.com/convert-access-to-mssql-sync.php



You can download the evaluation copy from: http://dbconvert.com/downloads/dbsync_access_mssql.zip

