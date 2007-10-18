ControlScan Certifies www.thekeymasters.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and South El Monte, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, The Key Masters (http://www.thekeymasters.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates The Key Masters’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with The Key Masters to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist The Key Masters with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Thekeymasters.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Thekeymasters.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About The Key Masters

The Key Masters (http://www.thekeymasters.com)is a unique designer and manufacturer of highly detailed metal key blanks based on lifestyle design. We are revolutionizing the key market by creating first of its kind products that are innovative, functional, and diverse. Consumers spend a lot of money on houses, cars, and motorcycles and yet they have a key that shows no value, personality, or culture. The Key Masters will bring character to your key by offering a variety of designs that fit your lifestyle.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

