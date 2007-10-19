ControlScan Certifies www.appliedtel.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Ventura, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Applied Telcomm Corporation (http://www.appliedtel.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Applied Telcomm Corporation’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Applied Telcomm Corporation to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Applied Telcomm Corporation with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Appliedtel.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Appliedtel.com’s business background and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Applied Telcomm Corporation

Applied Telcomm (http://www.appliedtel.com) is a major Distributor and Manufacturer of Telecommunications Installation Products and Tools catering to the Satellite, Cable, Telephone, Data and Custom Audio Video industries.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

