Toronto Business Center – A New Focus For Business Plan Canada – After Great Success In Vancouver

"Our clients are Canadian Companies doing business in Canada," says Brian Leslie, CEO of IFC Vancouver Holdings LTD. They were looking to build market share for their businesses and achieved that goal successfully. Most of the clients are small and medium size businesses that have just launched new products or services recently or have weak visibility on-line” Leslie explains, “the problem with most small businesses is not lack of capital but how the capital was allocated. For example, when a business invests in a web site for their products or services, very little attention is paid to how the web site will be launched and how quickly will it become visible on search engines”. Business Plan Canada works with clients to create a strategic marketing plan from the launch of the company. Using a special technique, we are able to have a client searchable in most cases on both Yahoo and Google within 48 hours and on the front page, in their territorial search within 72 hours. This translates into dollars for our clients without using the high cost of “pay per click” services on the major search engines. Most of the company’s clients have saved thousands of dollars in potential lost business, having immediate searchability.



Although the Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, it will begin to spend more time and resources working with Toronto based companies. “Toronto has a large start up of small businesses that could definitely take advantage of our services”, says Leslie. “In that market, immediate on-line visibility is critical for survival because of limited resources”.



ABOUT BUSINESS PLAN CANADA

Business Plan Canada is a division of IFC Vancouver Holdings LTD, BC, Canada. http://www.businessplancanada.com

