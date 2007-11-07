Midwest Dance Troupe Will Host Conference to Give Teenage Girls and Young Women Tools for Living a Positive, Values-based Life

Chennai, India and Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2007 -- In a world over-saturated with sexualized media images, Reality TV, and Lindsay Lohan, young women often receive mixed messages about the true meaning of femininity, faithfulness, and fulfillment. Recognizing a need for action in this area, founder of the faith-based dance team, Jazz For Jesus, announced today that she will host a weekend conference entitled Broken and Beautiful along with several other “Generation X” females on Friday evening, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th, 2007 at Church at the Cross in Wichita, Kansas.



The weekend long conference will take a different approach to the traditional “behind the podium” teaching style by providing event-goers with an interactive format. Scheduled activities include, short dramas ,praise and worship music, interpretive dance, and chat sessions where participants will be able to speak openly with their peers and special guest speakers from across the U.S. about the daily problems they encounter as 13 -21 year old females.



“We [conference facilitators] feel very strongly about the importance of relating to young women through our own experiences, instead of just shaking our heads, pointing fingers, and telling them they are wrong. Girls need role models, and they need women who aren’t afraid to say ‘hey, I made a mistake, and here’s why you may want to rethink that decision,’ instead of feeling like they will be judged harshly,” remarks Kim Sanderson, Founder of Jazz For Jesus and Host of Broken and Beautiful.



In addition to the nurturing, conversational style environment where the girls will gain “emotional and spiritual” tools for living, all guests will receive a Broken and Beautiful backpack filled with resources for their weekend oasis. On Friday, the conference will take place from 6:30pm to 9pm, and on Saturday from 8:30am – 5pm. During the Saturday session, lunch and a snack will be provided. The cost of the event is $49.00 before November 1, 2007, and $65.00 for ticket purchases made after that date. Broken and Beautiful is open to females from ages 13-21. For more information or questions about the conference please email: jazz_4_jesus@yahoo.com or call 316-303-4541.



ABOUT JAZZ FOR JESUS

Jazz For Jesus was founded in 2001 by Wichita native Kim Sanderson as an alternative for girls who do not feel comfortable with the traditional dance teams found in mainstream studios or schools. By emphasizing the importance of inner strength and positive self-image, the Jazz For Jesus Dance Team offers teenage girls and young women an opportunity to feel beautiful in their skin in a modest, un-provocative manner. For more information please visit: http://www.jazzforjesusdance.com.

