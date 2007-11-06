Award-winning writer/filmmaker Donald L. Vasicek and Olympus Films+, LLC have released their award-winning documentary film completely on Lulu.com, the online marketplace for digital content.

Chennai, India and Centennial, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2007 -- Mr. Vasicek seized the opportunity to utilize the past seven years to write, direct and produce the award-winning documentary short, “The Sand Creek Massacre.”



Bonnie Weinstein, Bay Area United Against War, comments: “Our group was so impressed with your film that we are now planning a showing of just your film alone-featuring it with a discussion of the event and the powerful impact it has had on the politics of our country-whether we realize it or not.”



Vasicek said, "This film was made to show viewers what happened at Sand Creek and how the Cheyenne and Arapaho people, the victims at Sand Creek, feel about what occurred there. It is not an easy experience for them, even 144 years later, and that should be noted by all Americans. We have some work to do for our native people. Even though we live in a troubled world, how can we be helpful to other countries when we are allowing our native people to suffer as they have been ever since they were decimated in 1849 by the cholera epidemic introduced by migrant Euro-Americans ."



Although the film is titled, “The Sand Creek Massacre”, it is actually about the Cheyenne and Arapaho people, who recite their oral histories regarding the Sand Creek Massacre.



