E-zest Joins Oracle Partnership Network

Pune, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- e-Zest solutions has become a member of Oracle partnership network. The company will participate with Oracle in the Business intelligence product focus area and will have access to its exclusive benefits, tools, and resources. e-Zest will be involved in reselling, integrating and implementing Oracle Business Intelligence Solutions.



On this occasion Devendra Deshmukh, Executive Director and Founder of e-Zest, said, “We now proudly offer Oracle technology solutions to our existing and prospective clients. We have domain expertise in ERP, CRM and BI. With first hand Oracle technology knowhow we will be able to offer most updated services and solutions that will create value for our clients.”



e-Zest Solutions is an expert in Oracle business intelligence and develops products that are built on, integrate with, or embed Oracle products. Together, Oracle and e-Zest meet customers' needs with industry-leading solutions that are powered by Oracle technology or are tightly linked to Oracle Applications. When you choose e-Zest, you are deploying world-class Oracle products, plus the extended capabilities of a partner that works hand-in-hand with Oracle, and provides for specific functional area, market, or industry needs.



The news has come when the business development teams with its Executive Directors are in US for Outsource World New York exhibition.



ABOUT E-ZEST

e-Zest Solutions Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise and focus on outsourced product development/ product engineering solutions and enterprise custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals with focus on CRM, BI and ERP solutions. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Sun Associate Partner and a member of Oracle partnership network. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

