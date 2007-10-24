New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2007 -- The Indian market for Aluminium is booming and is forecasting further growth in coming years. With Indian producers expanding their capacities, new players entering and the current increasing demand for high quality products the Indian industry is gearing up to adopt state of the art technology & latest equipments to meet quality challenges. Alcastek & Reed Exhibitions have joined forces to launch ALUMINIUM INDIA 2008 to address the immediate needs of the Indian Aluminium industry in the context of global market & technology. On this platform products and latest technology will be displayed to 2500+ visitors from wide spectrum of decision makers, manufacturers, producers, users and technology developers. Alcastek 2008 conference will continue its present role by providing a high standard technical forum on new developments addressed by invited world class experts.



ALUMINIUM INDIA 2008 would thus provide a unique platform to step into the dynamic Indian market in the heartland of the main Aluminium consuming industries of manufacturing and automotive.



For more information, visit our website, http://www.aluminium-india.com or contact us today to find out what Reed Exhibitions & Alcastek organize for your Aluminium business needs.