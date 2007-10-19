Ztrade FX Announces the Launch of the Money Manager Program

New Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2007 -- Ztrade FX the founder of one of the first companion rebates program is proud to announce the addition of Radiant Capital Advisors, Inc. to its newly formed Section for Money Management. With the addition of these new services, Ztrade FX is able to offer more forex related products and services to a wider range of forex speculators and investors. For a complete listing of investment strategies and historical returns please visit our website http://www.ztradefx.com.



“With the introduction of Radiant Capital Advisors, The Alternative Investment Experts, we are able to offer our members a suite of investment strategies, that include discretionary and fully automated trading models, and multi manager custom products to further diversify their investment portfolio’s” stated Frank Franze, CEO Ztrade FX



Keith Sazer, president of Radiant Capital Advisors says, “We believe our new relationship with Ztrade FX will broaden our client base to new clientele we had previously been unable to reach. Ztrade FX is brand name in the forex investor community and shares in Radiant’s business practices putting the clients best interest first.”



Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Increasing leverage increases risk. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.



*Ztrade FX earns revenues through a bid/ask spread with some of the FCM’s and a revenue sharing arrangement with other FCM’s and third parties listed on this site.

**No warranties are given by Ztrade FX and no warranties are implied regarding the content of the suggested reading material or the content of the website(s) which can be accessed through this website. Ztrade FX shall not be liable in any way for losses or liability of any kind to any person resulting directly or indirectly through the use in any way by such person of the information referred to and/or use of the suggested reading material or the website(s), however such loss or liability occurs, and whether financial or otherwise. The pages and the opinions or information contained in the suggested reading material or these website(s) are the creation of outside parties and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or representations of Ztrade FX



